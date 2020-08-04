Market Drayton family’s tragic loss inspires them to help others

The Vespa family of Market Drayton were looking forward to the birth of their daughter Luna-Seren.

But at the beginning of this year, after the 37-week-old’s movement reduced, parents Victoria and Allen went to hospital in Telford and were given the tragic news by doctors that she would not survive.

Victoria was induced and the family began the hard process of grieving for their daughter who was ‘born sleeping’.

Victoria said that while they were well looked after, the physical bereavement room at the Princess Royal Hospital felt “clinical” to her.

“It was just a large hospital room,” she said.

“It made us feel that we wanted to do something to give back to the hospital. Some bereavement suites, you couldn’t actually tell they were in hospitals. They are all kitted out to make them look like bedrooms, they are comfortable and warm.

“We decided we wanted to help make over the room. We would like to fund it as much as we possibly can.”

After some time they decided to launch a fundraising challenge to raise money for paint, pictures, luxurious curtains and bedding. They set runners the task of clocking up 90 miles in 90 days – the challenge ends on October 31.

The fundraiser has had an incredible response, with donors clocking up more than £1,545 in the first few days of August.

People have been sending in photos from their runs to facebook.com/lunaserenvespa. Visit the page to learn more, or email lunaserenslegacy@gmail.com