Books hidden around Market Drayton for summer reading challenge

Ten children's books have been spread around Market Drayton and hidden in various shop windows for the duration of August.

Those who want to take part should download a form from twitter.com/MDraytonLibrary, which lets families see which books they should look out for and list where they are.

Once complete, the forms should be filled in with names, ages and contact numbers before being delivered to the library letterbox in Cheshire Street.

Prizes will be given out following a draw in September.

The national Summer Reading Challenge is going ahead this year, though readers will have to log their progress online. Visit summerreadingchallenge.org.uk to learn more and get started.