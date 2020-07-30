Uniform pop-up shops at Market Drayton school

School's In will have representatives running a pop-up uniform shop at the Grove School in Market Drayton on Saturday, August 15 and Sunday, August 16, from 10am to 3pm.

They will return on Wednesday, August 19, from 5pm to 8pm.

Parents and carers should book appointments in advance at schoolsinuniform.setmore.com/.

In September, pupils will be expected to return in full uniform including blazers and ties.

Information on the school's uniform policy can be found at groveschoolmarketdrayton.co.uk/information/uniform/.