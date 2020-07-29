Veterinary student Harriet is top of the class

Harriet Lucas recently graduated from the University of Liverpool after five years of study. She lives with her parents and her siblings Jemima, Isabella and George near Woore.

Having achieved a bachelor's degree in veterinary science, Harriet had to attend a virtual graduation because of the coronavirus pandemic, but she was still picked out by the dean of the university's veterinary school.

Her proud grandfather Ron Lucas said: "Sadly, due to the virus, her hour-long graduation ceremony had to take place via Zoom. It was a wonderful ceremony organised by the dean of the veterinary school, Professor Susan Dawson, and the academic staff.

"There were 140 graduands, each of whom received their degree certificates via the post after presentation online, and an address was given by the newly-installed president of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, Dr Mandisa Greene, who lives in Biddulph near Stoke on Trent and who occasionally lectures at Harper Adams University (where Isabella has just completed her second year studying for a degree in veterinary nursing).

"However, to our delight Harriet was one of 13 prizewinners at the ceremony and to our absolute joy right at the end was named by the dean as the '2020 Student of the Year'. Her name will therefore go on the vet school honours board in perpetuity."