Woore Tennis Club chair's 12-hour tennis battle raises almost £3,000

Thanks to coronavirus and the lockdown, Woore Tennis Club has not been able to host the social events that would normally raise funds over the summer. Chair Nigel Stanier volunteered to put his body on the line and play tennis for 12 hours.

From 8am to 8pm, he said, he would take on a raft of challengers in singles and doubles matches, with short breaks to take on water.

Mr Stanier stuck to his word last weekend and played for 12 hours, adding 15 minutes on at the end to make up for a break forced by torrential rain.

The club's vice chair Mandy Joyce said: "Nigel completed it absolutely fine with no injuries, he came through with flying colours.

"He completed a total of 158 games across the course of the 12 hours which was quite outstanding.

"The total raised is getting towards about £3,000, which is fantastic. I think the amazing support of the members has been incredible, especially those who came and supported on the day.

"People were coming and going throughout the day, Nigel was applauded and cheered off the court."

Mr Stanier faced off with and against 30 players over the course of the day, and won the majority of his sets though he understandably flagged a little in the evening.

One of his opponents was a founder of the club and the oldest surviving member, Roy Martin.

Mrs Joyce said it was heartening to see members back together at the club.

"It's the first time really that we have had members coming together, obviously observing all the various guidelines regarding social distancing.

"It was good to see members back at the club which we haven't seen for so long."

To learn more about the club and to get in touch about donating, visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/wooretennisclub/contact.