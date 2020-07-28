Market Drayton sports centre open again

Market Drayton Community Amateur Sports Club at the Grove Ground off Betton Road has been deep cleaned and rearranged to make social distancing possible.

A statement said: "We are changing the way we operate, to keep everybody safe while exercising.

"There will be three ways to book a timed slot: online booking system on our website – draytonsportsclub.com/; telephoning the club during opening hours – 01630 652786; a personal visit to make a booking.

"Each exercise booking will be limited to 45 minutes because we will need 15 minutes to clean all equipment before the next booking slot.

"On arrival you will be asked to take a no contact temperature check. Should you have a fever you will be asked to go home and come another day.

"Please use the hand sanitisers placed through the building. Use the first one by the front door when you come in.

"Enter through the front door and leave by the back door to reduce the risk of bumping into others.

"Use sanitising wipes provided to clean all equipment when you have finished using it.

"Come prepared for the gym as changing rooms and toilets will be closed except for the disabled facility located in reception."

A new air purification system has been installed, while the price of monthly cash memberships has been increased because of an administration fee – now £28 for adults and £19.50 for students.

However, this week is a free reintroduction period. Payments will be for the month of August, with the standing order commencing September 1.