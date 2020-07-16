Shropshire student Megan awarded after helping put on hospice's duck race

Megan Potter, from Market Drayton, has been given the 2020 University of Chester’s Charity Choice Award, having helped organise a fundraising duck race for the Hope House children's hospice.

She first joined Hope House in May 2019 for a six-week work placement as part of her events management degree.

After her placement finished she wanted to carry on volunteering for the hospice, and worked alongside the fundraising team to organise a brand new duck race event held at Alderford Lake, near Whitchurch.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Megan, 21, who is due to graduate from Chester with a first-class degree in November, recruited new supporters and planned the successful event which saw families, businesses and schools come together to race their ducks across the lake, raising £1,515.

The university's Charity Choice Award recognises students who have demonstrated volunteer leadership qualities, selflessness and commitment.

“Of course you don’t volunteer to get an award, but it was certainly a nice surprise to be nominated and win, and a nice way to round off my degree at Chester,” said Megan.

Advertising

“Hope House is a remarkable charity that does some amazing work and I was so inspired by the fundraising staff there that I decided to stay on as a volunteer.”

Hope House fundraiser Nicola Sciarrillo, who nominated Megan for the award, said: “Megan has given so much of her time and enthusiasm to ensure that our fundraising events are a success, she has a great determination and passion to help the children and families who are cared for by Hope House.

“She fully deserves this award and we would like to thank her for all the hard work she has put into helping raise vital funds for the hospice.”

To learn more about Hope House and potential volunteering opportunities, visit hopehouse.org.uk/volunteer.