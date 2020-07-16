PC who survived coronavirus shaves head to raise £600 for hospital trust

Pc Alan Ambrose, who works in Market Drayton and previously covered Newport, was struck down by coronavirus in the early stages of the lockdown.

Despite describing it as the worst he had ever felt, he said: “I’m in no doubt I’m one of the lucky ones.

"I’ve been really ill – the worst I’ve ever felt – but I was fortunate that I didn’t need to be taken into hospital.

“I had the cough, a splitting sore head and every one of my bones felt like it had been battered and bruised from the inside.

“The doctors, nurses and staff in our hospitals, and the paramedics have all been fantastic.”

After he recovered he took it upon himself to grow out his hair, which he normally keeps cut short, and have it all shorn off by the end of the lockdown.

Now, three months on, he has had his normal buzzcut returned after wife Michelle shaved off his locks, which he described as being reminiscent of a "mad professor".

His firefighter friend Charlie Cartwright filmed the momentous haircut.

Throughout the lockdown period, Alan promoted an online fundraiser with the proceeds all going to the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust Charity.

By the time the dust settled, he had raised more than £600 to give to the charity, more than four times his inital target of £150.