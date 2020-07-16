Fire in oven at pastry factory in Market Drayton

The fire at the Palethorpes food factory in Market Drayton was reported at 6.30pm on Wednesday, with flames billowing from a commercial oven.

Fire crews were sent from Market Drayton and from Loggerheads in Staffordshire.

A statement from the Market Drayton firefighters said: "On arrival at the scene the crew were met with smoke and flames issuing from a commercial oven inside a large factory.

"Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were committed into the building to extinguish the fire, using an extended hose reel jet and one covering jet.

"The main seat of fire was extinguished within approximately 20 minutes, with crews remaining at the scene for approximately another hour and a half, damping down and removing burnt product.

"We are pleased to report that there were no injuries at this incident. Damage from the fire was confined to the burnt product and oven."

Palethorpes, owned by the Addo Food Group, produces chilled pastries including pork pies and sausage rolls for supermarkets.