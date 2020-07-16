Woman cut free after serious two-car crash in Market Drayton

All three emergency services rushed to the A53, between Tern Hill Roundabout and the roundabout near Muller, shortly before 9pm yesterday.

The crash involved two saloon vehicles, one of which had a passenger, and emergency service crews found one car on its side and the other on its roof.

A woman became trapped and had to be rescued from a car by the fire service using cutting and spreading equipment, air bags and small gear. Two other people suffered injuries and were out of their vehicles before the arrival of the emergency services.

The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Police closed the road in both directions for hours shortly after the incident. It was still shut at 11pm, when officers from Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) warned "considerable delays" were "expected for some time".

In a post the policing team said: "Police, ambulance and fire brigade are dealing with an RTC on A53, Market Drayton, between Tern Hill Roundabout and Muller factory. Road closures in place. Considerable delays expected for some time. Please consider alternative route."

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances including the rescue tender along with crews from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance as well as West Mercia Police's collision investigation unit.

The fire service left the scene shortly after 10.05pm but police remained on scene with the road closed for a considerable time after.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been contacted for more information.