Jake's homemade bird box impresses in sustainability competition

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A school student spent his lockdown designing and building a sustainable bird box and his creation came second in a competition.

Jake Talbot with his recycled bird box

At Market Drayton Junior School during the closures, pupils were encouraged to enter a competition in conjunction with Staffordshire University.

The design brief was to ‘Help sustain our wildlife and halt the loss of biodiversity on the planet.’ The children were challenged to create either an activity, product or campaign to alleviate the problem.

This week the school learned that their own Year 6 Jake Talbot was the runner up.

Jake’s winning entry consisted of planning, designing and building a bird box from reclaimed material from around his house.

On hearing the news, Jake said: “I was very pleased to hear the news that I had come second place, as I see lots of different birds in my garden and now the ones in my garden will have a new home to stay in. In the near future, I am hoping to make some more and sell them.”

