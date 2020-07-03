Trust foots the bill to get damaged Market Drayton bridge open

Bridge 65, carrying Maer Lane over the Shropshire Union Canal in Market Drayton, was designed by Thomas Telford and built almost 200 years ago.

One night in November last year, one side of the bridge collapsed and tumbled onto the canal path below, seemingly after a collision.

The bridge had to be shut for months while the Canal & River Trust made repairs, but the process was extended because the stone had to be matched to the Listed bridge's material.

The trust estimated the costs could reach £30,000 and because the driver has not come forward, the trust had to pay the toll.

Sarah Rudy from the trust previously said: "Bridges such as this are such an important part of the canal’s character and the area’s history. Each time a bridge is hit a small bit of history is lost and it is heart-breaking for us to spend so much time and money caring for these amazing structures just to see them so carelessly damaged.

“It’s also massively frustrating for local people who want to use the road.

“Over the last year we’ve had to spend over £1 million across the country repairing bridges hit by drivers and that’s money which could be better used maintaining and looking after the region’s canals.

“If motorists slowed down, took more care and attention, they would save themselves and us a lot of cost and aggravation.”