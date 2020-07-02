Crafty veteran Clive creating keepsakes for charity

Clive Jones worked diligently from home in Market Drayton to make bracelets, key fobs and lanyards to order with the proceeds going to NHS Charities Together – despite having lost his sight years ago.

Now he and wife Stephanie have begun producing gifts out of red, white and blue cord to raise money for Blind Veterans UK, formerly St Dunstan's, which has helped Clive and his family since 2000.

Clive said: "We are pleased with the amount raised for the NHS but Blind Veterans UK is very close to me and it has assisted my family and I since 2000.

"I want to raise as much as I possibly can for Blind Veterans to give a little back for the help they've given to us. We have already sent items to America, Canada and South Wales as well as local."

To learn more and to order a gift, visit bit.ly/2YObrjQ.