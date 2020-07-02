Cameras installed in Market Drayton car park in hope to stop 'boy racers'

Market Drayton Town Council gave the green light to a CCTV scheme at the Towers Lawn car parks earlier this year, and now cameras including one that can recognise number plates have been installed.

The council began discussing the issue in response to complaints from people who live at Smithfield Road. Residents complained that 'boy racers' had been keeping them awake with their loud engines, blaring music and reckless driving.

Mayor Roy Aldcroft said: "It is disappointing in a way that we have had to go ahead and put in cameras in case of a small minority that are creating a nuisance."

He said that the new cameras were the first phase of four in the town council's hopes to improve camera coverage in the town.

To that end the council has applied to the region's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion for grant money to fund more technology.

"We should hear within the next month or so whether we have been successful," said councillor Aldcroft.