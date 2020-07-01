Market Drayton parking restrictions to be lifted following government rule change

Shropshire Council has blocked off much of the parking in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton, to make it easier for pedestrians queueing for shops and banks to maintain a social distance of two metres.

It provoked dozens of complaints from people upset about the removal of parking, including two disabled spaces.

Following the government's recent announcement that it was dropping the rule that people not in the same household should stay two metres apart, county and town councillors including Shropshire Council's highways portfolio holder Steve Davenport visited Cheshire Street to see what could be done differently.

Mayor and county councillor Roy Aldcroft told the Shropshire Star that in light of the change in the rules, all of the new restrictions will be reversed by the end of this week.

"We have come to a decision that we will remove all the bollards in the street, primarily because the distancing rules have changed," he said.

"We did have a couple of shopkeepers who made comments – we are listening to what we are being told."

He said that in future the councillors want to promote a 'cafe culture' of more outdoor seating in Market Drayton, but that this is not currently being pursued actively.