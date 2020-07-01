Menu

Advertising

Firefighters tackle blaze involving rubbish and trees near Market Drayton

By Lisa O'Brien | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Firefighters were called out to tackle a rubbish blaze which spread to trees near Market Drayton today.

Two crews, including the incident support unit, were sent to Betton Wood at just before 3.20pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze involved a large quantity of rubbish which spread to three trees nearby.

Crews used two hose reel jets, a high pressure lance, two breathing apparatus and water supplemented from a light portable pump in a nearby water source.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News