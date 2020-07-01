Advertising
Firefighters tackle blaze involving rubbish and trees near Market Drayton
Firefighters were called out to tackle a rubbish blaze which spread to trees near Market Drayton today.
Two crews, including the incident support unit, were sent to Betton Wood at just before 3.20pm.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze involved a large quantity of rubbish which spread to three trees nearby.
Crews used two hose reel jets, a high pressure lance, two breathing apparatus and water supplemented from a light portable pump in a nearby water source.
