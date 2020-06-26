Market Drayton pupils continue winning in art and writing competitions

While at home, Market Drayton Junior School encouraged its Year 5 and 6 pupils to enter a story-writing competition in association with the Button & Bear bookshop in Shrewsbury (which has since closed) and the University of Nottingham.

The premise was to research historic Shropshire place names to work them into stories, and Charlie Flynn from 6GC won the contest with his story 'The Goblin of Pontesbury', bagging a selection of books for himself and the school from Button & Bear.

Year 5 teacher Charlotte Jenkins, who organised the competition, said: “It was lovely to see the children so engaged at such a tricky time.

"We couldn’t believe the selection of books Charlie and the school received as a prize. It is such a loss to Shrewsbury to lose Button & Bear, I’ve visited the shop many times and have lovely memories of taking my daughter for activity sessions and to meet authors – she even met Julia Donaldson!

"We would like to thank them for their involvement in this competition."

Even before the lockdown began, the school's Year 6 children took part in the arts competition segment of the Bookfest awards, a Shropshire-wide celebration of top authors.

The children sped through the six books on the shortlist, and the school produced both the winner and the runner-up in the art competition (Weronika Felinska and Amber Lowry respectively).

They both had a socially distanced visit from organiser Joanna Hughes, who presented them with art kits and their framed winning entries.

The school has also been able to continue its Bikeability sessions in social bubbles, providing the children with useful skills.