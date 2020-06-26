Man dies after fall in village near Market Drayton

The emergency services were called to Wesleyan Road in Ashley, a Staffordshire village four miles from Market Drayton, at about 11.30am on Wednesday.

An air ambulance and land crews attended to find a man in critical condition, and despite life support being administered, he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Jordan Eggington of the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 11:27am on Wednesday to reports a patient had fallen on Wesleyan Road in Ashley.

"The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, two land ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival crews found a man in a critical condition.

"Staff administered advanced life support on scene, but sadly despite best efforts nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”