Advertising
Man dies after fall in village near Market Drayton
A man died in an accident in a village, the ambulance service has confirmed.
The emergency services were called to Wesleyan Road in Ashley, a Staffordshire village four miles from Market Drayton, at about 11.30am on Wednesday.
An air ambulance and land crews attended to find a man in critical condition, and despite life support being administered, he was confirmed dead at the scene.
Jordan Eggington of the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 11:27am on Wednesday to reports a patient had fallen on Wesleyan Road in Ashley.
"The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, two land ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival crews found a man in a critical condition.
"Staff administered advanced life support on scene, but sadly despite best efforts nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.