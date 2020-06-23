Trio of brothers to cycle from Market Drayton to Oxfordshire in memory of their sister

Tom, James and John Eaton have little cycling experience between them but make up for that with their attitude and a fierce determination to complete their marathon bike ride.

Their sister Nicola was diagnosed with cancer in April 2019 and received end-of-life care at the Severn Hospice in Telford.

On Saturday, and to mark the anniversary of her death, the brothers will ride from her home in Market Drayton, passing by the hospice at Apley and then striking out for their childhood home at Stanton Harcourt in Oxfordshire.

“We’ve been talking about doing a bike ride for a long time and then we just decided to get on with it,” said Tom. “We set a target of £2,000 but we’re past £5,700, which is absolutely amazing.”

Tom said his sister was "fun loving, outgoing and a very warm family-orientated person who loved her family, friends and her dogs".

The three brothers, who will be cheered on by older sister Sarah, wanted to give something back to the hospice.

Tom said: “The hospice was fantastic – there was a warmth there, from the receptionists right through to the nursing staff. They were just great, and they went above and beyond to make Nicola comfortable and give her whatever she wanted.

“She had a room where her husband Mark could stay with her and she was even allowed to have her dog Rommel by her side. That meant the world to her.

"And that’s kind of why we wanted to give something back for what the hospice did for us as a family.”

To learn more and to donate to the hospice appeal, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/tom-eaton2.