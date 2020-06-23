Market Drayton enjoys new 'walking market' with stalls on residents' doorsteps

Market Drayton hosted its second 'walking market', with stalls set out by bakers, woodworkers, jewellers and more in the comforts of their own front gardens.

Townspeople and visitors followed a trail map which covered stalls right across town, from Sophie Can Jewellery at Bevan Way to Revival Holistics in Little Drayton, and Lines and Whines plus Becky's Resin Art near the canal on the east side of town.

Almost 20 stallholders took part in the walking market on Saturday, drumming up trade as the lockdown restrictions on many businesses are eased.

Mayor Roy Aldcroft was one of the pleased customers who enjoyed a shopping trip around town with his wife June.

"It certainly did stir up quite a bit of interest given the amount of people walking round residential areas with bags full of goodies," he said.

"It was also a surprise to see so many skilled home crafts being practised literally on our doorstep."

The trail map and information about the walking market were posted on the town's community Facebook page the Drayton Crier.