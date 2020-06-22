Menu

Workshop near Market Drayton gutted by fire

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A workshop near a Shropshire town was engulfed in a fire which took fire crews from across two counties to extinguish.

The aftermath of the fire. Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

The fire service was called soon after midnight today to a blaze involving a wood workshop at Sandy Lane, on the outskirts of Market Drayton.

Crews attended from Market Drayton, Hodnet, Newport and Loggerheads in Staffordshire.

The fire service said the workshop was 20m by 10m.

The Market Drayton crew posted pictures of the destruction and said that "rapid assertive firefighting" helped to save a neighbouring building.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

