Workshop near Market Drayton gutted by fire

The fire service was called soon after midnight today to a blaze involving a wood workshop at Sandy Lane, on the outskirts of Market Drayton.

Crews attended from Market Drayton, Hodnet, Newport and Loggerheads in Staffordshire.

The fire service said the workshop was 20m by 10m.

The Market Drayton crew posted pictures of the destruction and said that "rapid assertive firefighting" helped to save a neighbouring building.