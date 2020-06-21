Menu

Seeing in the summer solstice at village's 'mini-Stonehenge'

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

In normal times, people gather in crowds at the famous Stonehenge site for the summer solstice, hoping to catch a glimpse as the sun shines through the ancient and mysterious old stones.

Making the most of the summer solstice at 'Cheshenge' are Samantha Griffiths with her son Bobby Moore, three, and niece Ellsie Griffiths, nine months MARKET DRAYTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 20/06/2020...Summery pic for the summer solstice, which is this weekend. Pictured with 'Cheshenge' are , Samantha Griffiths with Bobby Moore , 3, and Ellsie Griffiths , 9 months..

The landmark is closed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but groups in a Shropshire village will observe their own tradition at a 'mini-Stonehenge' that has sat in the village for years.

Cheswardine near Market Drayton has its own popular miniature version of the world-famous site in 'Cheshenge', a stone circle which was built after the millennium by builder and former village shopkeeper Denis Moore.

He built the monument as part of an idea to have miniature versions of famous landmarks as part of the village's Britain in Bloom entry. People loved his little Stonehenge so much that it stayed.

Denis’s wife Jane Moore said: "It is one of the most photographed parts of our village when visitors come up from the nearby canal et cetera, they love it."

