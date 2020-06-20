Market Drayton lockdown Bloom competition details revealed

Market Drayton Town Council agreed last week that the annual Market Drayton In Bloom competition can go ahead this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, with safety restrictions.

Residents are invited to either print forms from the town council's website (marketdrayton.gov.uk/) or call the town hall (01630 653364) to provide their details.

The categories this year are Best Front Garden, Best Back Garden, Best Patio Display, Best Allotment/Vegetable Garden, Best Water Garden, Environmentally Friendly Garden, Best Group Dwelling and Best Hanging Basket/Planter/Window Box.

The winner in each category will get a prize and a trophy, presented later this year.

The closing date for entries this year is July 24 and judging will take place during the week commencing July 27.