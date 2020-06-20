Grandmother thanks food donations helping disabled granddaughter throughout lockdown near Market Drayton

Iana Jacobson and her granddaughter Kitty Edmunds have not been able to leave their home near Market Drayton since March 17, and have since been relying on Shropshire Council's community reassurance teams.

The teams, which were set up to offer support to vulnerable residents and those in need throughout the Covid-19 crisis, have been delivering food parcels to the pair at their home in Buntingsdale.

Eight-year-old Kitty has a genetic condition called Angelman syndrome, which affects her nervous system, and Iana, 58, said the food parcels have been invaluable.

Iana Jacobson with her granddaughter Kitty Edmunds

"Kitty and I have been in lockdown since March 17 when Severndale Specialist Academy, which Kitty attends, closed," Iana said.

"The food parcels were a huge surprise and a wonderful gift. I am so grateful to the team which has been delivering them.

"Each time the box comes we get very excited. It has helped so much in keeping food costs down and has given me quite a challenge to come up with interesting recipes for the food types I don't usually buy."

Iana added: "A favourite meal of ours now is mushy pea soup which I would have never made had it not been for the donations from the food hub. I also used their fresh carrots in a family recipe to make cabbage Piroshki, a Russian staple in every home, which Kitty is happily eating."

Members of Shropshire Council preparing food parcels at Shropshire Food Enterprise Centre to go out to residents

Penny Bason, Shropshire Council’s community response lead, said: "Shropshire Council has been working with central government to ensure that all people in Shropshire are supported at this time, and it’s really heart-warming to hear the stories from those who have received food parcels.

"Local support groups, as well as the council's community reassurance teams, have been providing crucial support to vulnerable residents in need to make their lives a little bit easier, and relieve a little stress where possible during the pandemic.

"Support groups have helped thousands of people in the Shropshire Council area over the past three months, and to date our team has delivered more than 950 food parcels to more than 2,200 residents.

"The team also work with community groups to make sure that they have access to the information that they need, the small grants programme and are connected to the services they need.

"We want to remind people to get in touch with the council if they are struggling at this time."

The council's dedicated coronavirus helpline is 03456789028.

For advice and information relating to coronavirus in Shropshire visit shropshire.gov.uk/coronavirus