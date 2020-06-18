Children embrace tortoise and fruit trees at Market Drayton school farm

The Longlands Community Primary School's social farm project was a hit with pupils when it was started last year. There are dozens of different fruits and vegetables with some of the produce being donated to local causes.

Pupils at the Market Drayton school are actively involved in growing and harvesting their produce, as well as looking after some of the school's furry and feathered residents in guinea pigs and chickens.

Now road marking firm WJ has sponsored a new apple tree and a pear tree in the school's orchard, while the farm family has also welcomed Reggie the tortoise.

The school's headteacher Zillah Cope said: "Thank you to WJ for their continued support towards the school and social farm. The community support will help us continue to grow."

