Historic street market to return to Market Drayton today

The outdoor market which gave Market Drayton its name will return to Cheshire Street today, between 9am and 3pm, with social distancing measures encouraged.

LSD Promotions is responsible for the market as well as others in Wolverhampton and Bilston.

It will enforce distances between stalls, and stallholders will be required to provide antibacterial hand sanitiser and manage crowds near their stalls.

Dave Perry from the company said that the market will work around new changes to Cheshire Street, which has seen some parking spaces blocked off with bollards and made available for pedestrians to make it easier for people to queue outside shops and banks while maintaining a 2m distance from others.