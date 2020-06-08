Secret to uncover in Janet's book debut

The Secret of Toddle-Cum-Mirton has been written by Janet Timmis and is set in the fictional village of the title, where Lillyanna Mahoney lives.

Janet said that it was aimed at children aged between eight and 11.

"I live and work in Market Drayton and used to write the style article in the Market Drayton Advertiser," she said.

"I run my own business serving the technical garment industry, designing, developing and making clothing for clients countrywide.

The Secret of Toddle-Cum-Mirton.

"I have always written, a passion of mine, but the approaching birth of my first granddaughter inspired me to write and illustrate the Lillyanna Adventures and I completed the first in time for her arrival, the second for her first birthday and the last in the series for her second birthday. The book was published around her third birthday."

She added: "I am presently working on an anthology of children’s short stories."

In the book Lillyanna’s cousins come to stay with her during the summer holidays and the adventure begins with the discovery of an old rusty box and key.

Advertising

The three children search for clues in a treasure map and discover the secrets of a mysterious visiting bird, called Tom. Readers are invited to join Lillyanna and her cousins as they explore places they have never been before and learn about times gone by, and collect the clues at the bottom of the pages to see if they can help them solve The Secret of Toddle-Cum-Mirton.

The book is available from Stafford Publishers' online shop, Amazon, or direct from Janet at 07981 957261 or by emailing jflgarmentsolutions@hotmail.co.uk

Also visit www.facebook.com/janettimmisauthor and her Instagram account janettimmisauthor.