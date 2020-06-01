Market Drayton's new mayor ready to face 'tough times'

Councillors tuned in from their homes using online meeting software on Thursday night to appoint Councillor Roy Aldcroft the mayor for 2020/21.

Previous mayor Councillor Roger Smith was appointed deputy mayor.

Cllr Aldcroft has served as mayor in the past and represents Market Drayton East on Shropshire Council.

The meeting involved all councillors and council staff. Cllr Aldcroft thanked Cllr Smith for his service to the community, noting that he and his wife Margaret took part in the town's virtual VE Day commemoration with a video message recorded in his back garden.

Cllr Aldcroft said: "This will be the first time in the history of Market Drayton Town Council that we have a virtually elected mayor. All councillors were sat in their homes communicating via computer screens.

"There is no doubt that this community will face tough times ahead.

"I am sure that the town council has the enthusiasm, energy and commitment to face those challenges and once again may I say how honoured I am to have such a team behind me as mayor."