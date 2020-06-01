Lorry cab engulfed in flame at Market Drayton dairy

It caught fire at a dairy facility off Western Way at about 5pm on Sunday.

The town's fire crew was sent and they could see black smoke pouring from the dairy as they approached.

The lorry was "fully involved in fire" and the incident commander on the scene immediately requested assistance in the form of additional water and a team from nearby Loggerheads.

In the meantime two firefighters wearing specialist breathing apparatus set about hosing the fire down.

While they were fighting the fire two of the vehicle's tyres exploded, one of them flying away at high speed.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the raging fire within 10 minutes of arriving. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

When the crew from Loggerheads arrived, a nearby fire hydrant was used to access extra water.

The fire was brought under control within ten minutes of the crews arriving at the scene, with firefighters remaining for about an hour and a half damping it down.

Advertising

Specialist fire investigation officers were called to the scene to assist in determining the cause of the fire – the investigation continues.

A statement from the Market Drayton Fire Station on social media said: "We would like to praise the staff at the property for their prompt actions, in moving other tractor units that were parked next to the blazing vehicle, which without doubt prevented this being a far worse incident.

"We are pleased to report that there were no injuries at this incident."