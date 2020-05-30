Michael brightens up Market Drayton with paintings giveaway

Michael Matthews, of Market Drayton, paints in his spare time and it was his hope to donate a recent series of pieces to charity.

When the coronavirus lockdown meant that charity shops across the country were told to close, he decided instead to use them to brighten up the lives of fellow townspeople. Anyone who finds one is welcome to take it, with a request that they only take one each.

He said: "I had an exhibition at Jones's Coffee Shop in Market Drayton a while ago and said to myself that what I didn't sell I would donate to charity. Most charities are closed so I thought hanging them around town for people to find could be a fun thing, and maybe make people smile.

"There was no plan where to put the pictures as such, I just wanted them to be in town by local shops like the flower shops and charities.

"I also had to find nails and hooks that were on walls already I could just hang them on. The aim was that they would see a bit of footfall from the public, with a couple that were a little bit more out of the way and harder to find," he said.

"I didn't think at the time, but it might encourage people to remember these little shops and businesses. I think a couple of businesses would like it if I could also include them next time by hanging stuff close to or on their property."

He plans to do a similar giveaway in the future when he has enough time and supplies.

Michael paints by hand, spray and pour. Many of the paintings around Market Drayton are astrology-themed with pictures of the moon, sun and planets.

"I have been in Market Drayton for about eight years now, I was born here, moved away them moved back," he added.

"I have done paintings for about two years now, I spray painted a mini motorbike for my niece and had some paint left over so had a look on YouTube and tried spray-painting. It turned out I enjoy it.

"I've always liked to be creative and have also written music lyrics, one song had over 4,000 plays on [Facebook group] the Drayton Crier.

"It's not my day job, I'm a carpet fitter, gardener, handyman and decorator, but only part time."

Jones's Coffee Shop in Market Drayton often hosts exhibitions from local artists, from painters to photographers.

To learn more and discuss having work exhibited, call 01630 652042.