Biker seriously injured after falling from motorcycle near Hinstock
A biker was taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling from his motorcycle.
The male motorcyclist was found by an ambulance having fallen from his bike on the A41 near Hinstock.
He was found at about 7.30pm on Thursday.
Jamie Arrowsmith from the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "One of our ambulances came across a motorcyclist who had fallen from his bike at the junction of the A41 and Chester Road at about 7.30pm last night.
A second ambulance and a paramedic officer were then sent to the scene.
"Crews discovered one patient, a man, who was the motorcyclist.
He was treated for serious injuries before being transported to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment."
