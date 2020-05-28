Menu

Shropshire joins Yorkshire's moorland fire battle

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Shropshire firefighters have travelled north to Yorkshire and are assisting with a large fire which has been burning moorland for more than 10 days.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue teams have travelled to Yorkshire. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Specialist officers from Market Drayton and Whitchurch were dispatched to the Hatfield Moors near Doncaster this morning.

A statement from the Market Drayton fire station said: "The 4x4 specialist incident support units from Market Drayton and Whitchurch, as well as a senior officer from headquarters, have this morning been mobilised to a large moorland fire at Hatfield Moor, near Doncaster in South Yorkshire.

"The crews have been requested to provide support to our colleagues from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, as well as many other services from across the country, who have been dealing with this devastating large incident, at a site of special environmental interest for many days."

Yorkshire's firefighters have been battling the moor fire since May 17.

