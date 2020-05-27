Crafty Market Drayton veteran Clive raises more than £1,200 for NHS by making rainbow gifts

Clive Jones, a Welshman living in Market Drayton, began making bracelets, key fobs and lanyards at home to order.

He and his wife Stephanie have been selling them online since mid-April with the proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

He has now made 400 of them at his home workstation and the couple has been placing rainbow 'dragonflies' made of cord around the town to say thank you.

To contact Clive and to buy a gift, call 07854 800256, email dragoneye67@sky.com or visit the Facebook page.