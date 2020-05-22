Menu

Advertising

Trust's lockdown challenges supported by big sports names

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

High profile celebrities have supported a Shropshire school trust's efforts to keep pupils active while they are in lockdown.

Paralympian Mickey Bushell is among the famous faces to have supported the trust's sports challenges

The Marches Academy Trust, which runs nine schools across Shropshire including the Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton, the Grange Primary School in Shrewsbury and Tilstock Church of England Primary School near Whitchurch, has been encouraging pupils to follow along at home in exercise challenges.

Shropshire's own Paralympic gold medallist Mickey Bushell MBE supported the trust's press up challenge, while professional boxer Tom Farrell hosted a burpee challenge.

The trust also has social media sports games including 'active Monopoly', which proved popular.

With sports day this year not going ahead, pupils have been set tasks to carry out at home for a virtual sports day experience.

The trust's primary sports coordinator George Hounsell said: "The staff and pupils have shown incredible team spirit over the past few weeks, with special thanks to our celebrities for making these events happen.

"Staff have been working incredibly hard across the trust to ensure our pupils feel a sense of belonging to our community."

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News Shrewsbury Whitchurch Coronavirus Health
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News