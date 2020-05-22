Trust's lockdown challenges supported by big sports names

The Marches Academy Trust, which runs nine schools across Shropshire including the Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton, the Grange Primary School in Shrewsbury and Tilstock Church of England Primary School near Whitchurch, has been encouraging pupils to follow along at home in exercise challenges.

Shropshire's own Paralympic gold medallist Mickey Bushell MBE supported the trust's press up challenge, while professional boxer Tom Farrell hosted a burpee challenge.

The trust also has social media sports games including 'active Monopoly', which proved popular.

With sports day this year not going ahead, pupils have been set tasks to carry out at home for a virtual sports day experience.

The trust's primary sports coordinator George Hounsell said: "The staff and pupils have shown incredible team spirit over the past few weeks, with special thanks to our celebrities for making these events happen.

"Staff have been working incredibly hard across the trust to ensure our pupils feel a sense of belonging to our community."