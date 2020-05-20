Youth worker pitches in with cows at Market Drayton farm

Mike Grabarz has been helping out around the farm, overcoming his fears to tag the ears of calves.

Charlotte Hollins, manager of the Fordhall Community Land Initiative, said: "Mike would normally be working with young people referred to us from local schools. He’d be teaching them greenwood skills, building fences, looking for grass snakes or learning how to cook their own lunch.

"Since the schools closed, we have had no young people onsite. As a result, Mike has been redeployed to the farm.

"As a relatively new staff member to Fordhall, we saw this as an opportunity to grow his skills and knowledge of farming, so he has been shadowing and supporting agricultural student Emily.

"But this has been far more than a farm experience for Mike, it has also encouraged him to conquer his fear of cows. He doesn’t quite believe he is there yet, but we did manage to get a pic of him with this little fella this week, as they got the calves in for tagging.

"Giving each calf an ear tag allows Ben to easily identify the calf in the field, and to provide full traceability from farm to place for our customers.

"It is just the same as us having our ears pierced, only these ones do not get changed with their outfit!

"Well done Mike for braving it with this little calf."