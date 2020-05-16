Lockdown fails to dampen dog-lover Dot's 100th birthday in care home near Market Drayton

Dorothy Rowswell, who goes by Dot, is a resident at Cheswardine Hall near Market Drayton.

Dot was born in Madeley in Cheshire to Agnes and Albert Tideswell, the youngest of 18 children.

Her older siblings were already married or working by the time she was born, and Dot herself would begin work as a teenager.

She met Frank Rowswell, the village police sergeant's son, when she was 15. They hit it off and married two years later, when she was only 17 and Frank was 19.

Dorothy with her new husband, Frank Rowswell

When the Second World War broke out, Frank joined the army and Dot worked in an ammunition factory, where she worked throughout the war.

After that she waited on tables in Newcastle-under-Lyme and Hanley in Staffordshire, and the couple were married almost 20 years before Dawn, their only child, was born.

The couple moved to Loggerheads, near Market Drayton, in 1962.

Dawn said of her mother: "She is a very strong lady and loves animals. She has had several dogs over the years and loves the owners’ dogs at Cheswardine Hall.

"She is very happy there and it gives us peace of mind that she is getting the care and comfort and support from all at the hall. She is happy and the smile on her face says it all, especially joining in with all the activities that [activities coordinator] Claire Fishlock organises."

Dorothy as a younger woman

Claire was in charge of organising Dot's big birthday bash. She said: "We held a vintage tea party at the hall to celebrate Dorothy’s special day.

"After chatting with Dot and her daughter Dawn I discovered that she wanted a tea dance afternoon with a cream tea and cucumber sandwiches for all to enjoy.

"Dot was clear that she wanted all to wear hats so the residents in the crafting group decorated hats over the weeks leading up to the big day. The gentlemen joined in, proudly decorating their hats and bringing lots of fun and laughter to this event.

"Dorothy wanted to wear a tiara so I ordered one from the internet as she wanted to be like the Queen.

"We started the preparation by having her hair, makeup and nails painted in the morning of her birthday and sending her daughter regular updates through the day to very much keep her involved and to make her feel part of it too.

"The party was held at 2.30pm in the great hall , there were China cups and saucers, banners and balloons, cards and flowers galore for all her friends and family. Dorothy was thrilled to receive her card from the queen and proudly showed it off to all."

She deserved to be spoiled on her 100th birthday

She was particularly pleased with a handmade card from the owners featuring dogs, her favourites.

Claire continued: "Under the circumstances as her family couldn’t be at the event we arranged secretly for them to watch from the window, and then we took Dot into the library and from the window and at a safe distance she could see them there with a handmade banner.

"This made both Dot’s day and her daughter and son in law’s day and there were tears all around from all."

Dot has three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren

The residents also helped decorate the home with banners including pictures and stories from the war years, which will be shared when residents' families are allowed to visit again.