Runners make up for postponed Market Drayton 20k with virtual relay

Members of Market Drayton Running Club ran a socially distanced virtual relay through the town, taking turns on different days and only passing the baton to members of their households.

The runners were all filmed and the footage was edited together to make a light-hearted recap of the relay, appropriately set to 'Keep On Running'.

The 2020 Market Drayton 10k had been scheduled for May 10 but due to Government advice on the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed to a date later in the year, yet to be confirmed.

The race is always popular, selling out its allocation of about 2,000 places in hours.