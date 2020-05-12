Market Drayton war hero Fred's recognition for 'worst journey in the world'

Fred Gorton, from Market Drayton, also received a letter in recognition of his services to Russia and its people for when he travelled on the Arctic Convoys delivering essential supplies.

Fred was a signalman aboard the Allington Castle, a Royal Navy corvette escort vessel sailing on the Kola run and into Archangel, north-west Russia. Prime Minister Winston Churchill described the journey as the "worst in the world".

Fred's proud son Ray said: "Dad never talked about his wartime exploits until about four years ago.

"He signed up at the age of 17 into the Royal Navy, trained as a signalman, as well as in morse code, semaphore and lamps at Chatham Navel Yard Kent.

The Russian Embassy wrote to Fred to honour his work in the Second World War

"His assignment could have gone either way. Posting down south would have meant Dunkirk, but he was posted north to Scotland on the Clyde with the Royal Navy Allington Castle a newly commissioned corvette warship which, after sea trials, joined the Russian convoys as an escort vessel along with other castle corvettes, frigates and destroyers.

"They would meet up with the merchant convoy just off the Scapa Flow and head off on what was known as the Kola run to Russia.

"With mountainous seas and troughs you disappeared into, you'd lose sight of all around you. The further east and north you travelled, the colder it became, with ice forming on all parts of the ship and increasing its weight considerably. Plus the constant threat of German U boat and Luftwaffe attack.

"The convoys got through but with heavy losses, supplying the Russian army and people with essential supplies for which they are eternally grateful."