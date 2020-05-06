School community 5k challenge raises more than £1,000 for Market Drayton Foodbank

The Grove School organised the 'community 5k challenge', with staff going the distance themselves either in one go or several, before nominating other members of the community to join in.

The fundraiser has attracted more than 85 donors and at the time of writing had raised £1,278 for the food bank.

An online statement said: "Some people in our community are finding things extremely difficult during these most challenging of times and we want to do our bit to support some of our local heroes.

"We have decided to provide the option of a voluntary donation on completion of the challenge to Market Drayton Foodbank.

"In the past month since the Covid-19 lockdown, Market Drayton Foodbank has fed 454 adults and children with over five tonnes of nutritionally balanced food."

Learn more about how the school is dealing with the lockdown by visiting groveschoolmarketdrayton.co.uk.