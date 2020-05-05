Shropshire village prepares for special VE Day commemoration

Cheswardine has a special connection with VE Day – in 1985, on the 40th commemoration of peace in Europe after the Second World War, a band of military veterans marched through the village and planted a redthorn tree of remembrance at the end of Symons Way.

Villagers applauded the veterans as they marched

The tree grew tall around the heart of the village and today it is covered with colourful fabric.

The tree being planted on May 8, 1985

Mother Samantha Griffiths and her son Bobby Moore decorated the tree with tie-dye strips to try and entertain the two-year-old and keep people smiling during the coronavirus lockdown, but to mark the anniversary of VE Day they have given the tree a new look with flags and poppies.

The village shop's VE Day display

Cheswardine Parish Council has also funded a new plaque which has been installed on a stone cross under the redthorn tree, and the area around the village centre has been decorated with bunting and flags.

As part of the 75th anniversary plans, resident Jane Moore has been hard at work collating old photos and newspaper clippings from the day the tree was planted and other VE Days since.

The veterans marching through Cheswardine on their way to plant the tree

She said: "I have displayed a collection of our VE Day-themed old photos in our old shop window covering the 40th and 50th anniversary celebrations and of course the tree planting and veterans march held in our village.

"I’ve also appealed on Cheswardine Chat [a village Facebook community] to see if anyone has any photographs or information of how VE Day was marked here in Cheswardine in 1945.

Councillor Peter Taylor with the new plaque

"We also have a photo of Cheswardine home guard in the window, some wartime recipes et cetera and a photo of our Second World War memorial, which is the cemetery gates and plaque, being dedicated in 1952."

The veterans who were involved in the march and the planting of the tree on May 8, 1985, included Jim Rochelle, Ted Whitehouse, Colin Millington MBE, Ben Williams, Geoff Tipton, Rev Brian Morris, Arthur Massey, Ted Butler, Andy Moore, Ray Turnbull, Tom Bailey, Curly Bailey, Sam Glover, Jack Averill, Cyril Forester, Alf Whitehouse and Edna Sambrook (of the Women’s Land Army).

Of the 17 veterans who marched on that day, Geoff Tipton is the lone survivor today. He always takes a wreath to the village church on Remembrance Sunday and is pictured here with his grandson Matthew Tipton, who served in Afghanistan.

Geoff Tipton with his grandson Matthew

The United Benefice of Cheswardine, Childs Ercall, Hales, Hinstock, Sambrook and Stoke-On-Tern plans to hold a VE Day service online this Friday from 10.30am. Visit theunitedbenefice.com/ to learn more.