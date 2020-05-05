Marathon Sam wheels himself 26.2 miles raising £1,000 for charity

Sam Eardley, who has raced half marathons in Birmingham and Oxford and competed in international wheelchair basketball, had hoped to race the London Marathon to raise money for disability charity Scope.

With all large-scale gatherings, including the marathon, cancelled or postponed to protect people from coronavirus, PhD student Sam came up with another way to raise some money near the family home at Rosehill, near Market Drayton.

His mother Jane said: "On Sunday, April 26, the date that should have been the London Marathon, Sam who is now isolating here in Shropshire working on his PhD remotely decided to challenge himself to do 26.2 miles around here.

"He stayed close to home by doing the same route around Stoke-on-Tern four times.

Sam finished in just under four and a half hours

"He completed 26.4 miles in 4 hours, 22 minutes, 37 seconds, beating his four-and-a-half hour target. He has a few blisters and is achy and only came out of his wheelchair once!

"He is now at 50 per cent of his target for Scope as some people kindly donated on Sunday. No spectators on Sunday although [Sam's father] Phil and I did offer some support with water and jelly babies.

"Some of the neighbours came out (keeping two metres apart) to cheer him over the finish line."

Advertising

The fundraiser has surpassed £1,000, with the total target being £2,000.

Sam pushing through

Scope is a disability equality charity which supported Sam after he became a wheelchair user in his teens.

On the 'marathon', he said: "Only three blisters, and I only nearly got ran over once! I did however have to dive into a hedge to avoid the Tesco delivery van, and cut my finger open, which was great fun for the remaining 30 kilometres.

Advertising

"Considering two months ago, I set a target for 4 hours 30, minutes, I'm very happy with 4 hours, 23 minutes after two months without training.

"Thank you to all the neighbours that supported me (from two metres away) and to my mum and dad for being excellent water and jelly baby support."

To donate to Sam's fundraiser, visit bit.ly/3dbFdDD.