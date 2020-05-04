Market Drayton Town FC to hold AGM online

The meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams and will go ahead on Monday, May 18, from 7pm.

The club posted a statement to its website about the meeting.

It said: "Further information and instructions on joining the meeting will follow in due course.

"The meeting will be chaired by current Market Drayton Town FC chairman Mick Murphy, and you will be able to ask questions and interact online with the meeting.

"It is uncertain times for everyone at this present time, but rest assured that there are plenty of things being addressed behind the scenes.

"Further information will follow, in the meantime take care and stay safe."

The first team has not played since the 2019/20 Betvictor Northern Premier League – South East Division season was expunged in March due to the coronavirus crisis.