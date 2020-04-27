Shropshire crews tackle van and hover board fires

A crew put out a van fire in Lightwoods, near Market Drayton shortly before 2.30pm.

They wore breathing gear to douse the flames and smoke. The firefighters left the site off the A529 at 2.55pm. West Mercia Police also attended.

Earlier, in Shrewsbury, crews used a bucket of water to douse a child's hover board which was spewing smoke.

One crew attended the incident, in Redfern Close, Reabrook, at about 1.45pm and left the scene a short time later.