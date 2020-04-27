Menu

Advertising

Lorry on its side after incident on A41 near Market Drayton

By Charlotte Bentley | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A lorry toppled over on its side on a busy main road near Market Drayton today.

Five fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton, Newport and Wellington, and sent to the scene on the A41 at Shakeford.

The HGV fell on its side into a hedge on the busy road, however no-one was trapped and crews managed to make the vehicle safe at the scene.

The incident happened at around 11.10am. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News Transport
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News