Lorry on its side after incident on A41 near Market Drayton
A lorry toppled over on its side on a busy main road near Market Drayton today.
Five fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton, Newport and Wellington, and sent to the scene on the A41 at Shakeford.
The HGV fell on its side into a hedge on the busy road, however no-one was trapped and crews managed to make the vehicle safe at the scene.
The incident happened at around 11.10am. An operations officer was also in attendance.
