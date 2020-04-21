Menu

New collection of short stories from Market Drayton author

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | North Shropshire entertainment | Published:

A writer based in Market Drayton has had a new collection of short stories published by a Leicestershire-based publishing house.

Mary Williams, who goes by Valentine Williams, said the stories in A Far Cry are based on people, places and events she has experienced around the world, including Greece, Russia and Cuba.

She is a poet and fiction writer who also leads the Drayton Writers' Group.

The book is available now from Mantle Lane Press.

Its description on the publisher's website said: "In this collection of short stories change occurs in far-away communities, with consequences that are unexpected, far-reaching and heartening."

Learn more about the author by visiting her website valentinewilliams.co.uk.

