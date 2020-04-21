Advertising
New collection of short stories from Market Drayton author
A writer based in Market Drayton has had a new collection of short stories published by a Leicestershire-based publishing house.
Mary Williams, who goes by Valentine Williams, said the stories in A Far Cry are based on people, places and events she has experienced around the world, including Greece, Russia and Cuba.
She is a poet and fiction writer who also leads the Drayton Writers' Group.
The book is available now from Mantle Lane Press.
Its description on the publisher's website said: "In this collection of short stories change occurs in far-away communities, with consequences that are unexpected, far-reaching and heartening."
Learn more about the author by visiting her website valentinewilliams.co.uk.
