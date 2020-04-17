Menu

Car crashes and rolls over near Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A car hit a wall and rolled over at a small village near Market Drayton.

Firefighters were called at 6.15pm on Thursday to the A51 at Pipe Gate where the crash had occurred.

The car's only occupant, the female driver, was not trapped and escaped with minor shock.

Firefighters made the vehicle electrically safe before officers from West Mercia Police took over the scene.

In all, firefighters attended from Market Drayton, Wellington and Loggerheads in Staffordshire.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

