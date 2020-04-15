Mystery artist leaves touching colourful 'thank you' for Market Drayton firefighters

A giant piece of art with a message of thanks for key workers was left at the town station off Maer Lane with a note that simply said: 'Tia, 11'.

The firefighters were not in at the time to thank Tia in person but have placed the poster in the window of their watch room so that any key workers passing by can see it and know that they are appreciated.

Watch manager Mark Smith said: "We don’t know who Tia is, or where she lives, as the poster was just in the mailbox at the station, but it brightened our day up and was very much appreciated."