Advertising
Alcohol worth £400 stolen as burglars target Market Drayton restaurant
A Market Drayton curry house was broken into and £400 worth of alcohol was taken.
Oruna Cuisine in Shropshire Street was burgled on Saturday morning.
Jak Ahmed of Oruna said the thieves took expensive bottles of champagne and brandy, as well as cash.
A statement on the restaurant's social media said: "As a result of this, additional security measures have now been adopted. A member of our staff will now be permanently based in the premises.
"At a time when there is so much uncertainty, we should be coming together as a community and supporting one another instead of becoming victims to such heinous acts.
"Nevertheless, we hope that you all are safe and please take this message as a precaution for your own homes."
Anyone with information on the burglary can contact West Mercia Police by calling 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Most Read
'The worst I've ever felt': Shropshire policeman on the mend after being 'battered and bruised' by Covid-19
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.