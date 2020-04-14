Market Drayton policeman who was left "battered" by Covid-19 to shave head for NHS

PC Alan Ambrose is on the mend after a tough time, and wants to do his bit to thank doctors and nurses. And though he may not be blessed with the most flowing of locks, PC Ambrose will be aiming to grow a luscious mane to be shorn off at the end of lockdown for maximum impact.

Describing his experience of the illness, PC Ambrose said: "I’m in no doubt I’m one of the lucky ones. I’ve been really ill - the worst I’ve ever felt - but I was fortunate that I didn’t need to be taken into hospital.”

“I had the cough, a splitting sore head and every one of my bones felt like it had been battered and bruised form the inside.”

He added: “The doctors, nurses and staff in our hospitals, and the paramedics have all been fantastic”

People can donate to Alan’s fundraiser here > bit.ly/covidcopheadshave