Shropshire teenager Olly giving allotment produce to the needy during coronavirus crisis

Olly Speller, 14, took over his family's allotment in Loggerheads, near Market Drayton, two years ago and runs an online business selling fruit and vegetables to individuals and businesses.

But because of the turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis, Olly decided that in 2020 he would not be selling any of his surplus produce – only giving it away.

His mother Sarah said: "We are lucky as we can still go to the allotments – it's classed by the government as daily exercise – but obviously don't spend all day there as that would be taking the mick out of the exercise rule.

"It is done following all regulations and guidelines, and the site has new rulings.

"The house looks like a garden centre at the moment until there is no risk of frost and we can plant out.

"But this year we are not selling any surplus we grow. This year we are asking people to inform us of those who have lost jobs and have no money, vulnerable etc and it is all being gifted free of charge."

The food will be packaged and delivered using gloves and hand sanitiser.

